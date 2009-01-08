Quick Hits: Mayor's pet pig gets reprieve; Kansas kid wins for hedgehogs

These stories are worth a click:

* New mayor’s geriatric pet pig gets to stay–thanks to a pardon from the outgoing mayor.–LA Times

* A dalmatian in Leicestershire has a litter of 18 puppies by Caesarean section.–BBC

* Kansas kid changes law so he can have a hedgehog.–MetroUK

* K9Grass, a durable fake turf designed to wick away urine, is becoming state of the art for dog runs.–San Jose Mercury News

* Pelican turning up sick on California coast, baffling rescuers.–AP

* The Chinese public is turning against eating cats and dogs, but 10,000 cats are eaten every day in Guangdong province.–Catster