Quick Hits: Crufts Boycott, Man Says Cat Shot Him

Pet stories that are worth a click.

By People Staff
December 15, 2008 03:32 PM

These stories are worth a click:

* The BBC won’t air Crufts, Britain’s big dog show, anymore, bowing to dog lovers after the BBC’s own Pedigree Dogs Exposed documented gruesome inherited diseases in purebreds. – Terrierman

* A 24-year-old North Carolina man says his cat shot him by jumping onto a gun that was placed on a loveseat in his house. – Greensboro News & Record

* Officials in Chile have given up on finding the hero dog who dragged another dog off the highway. – The Guardian

* President Bush weakened the Endangered Species Act by ending the requirement to use independent scientists. – National Wildlife Federation

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.