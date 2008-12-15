Quick Hits: Crufts Boycott, Man Says Cat Shot Him

These stories are worth a click:

* The BBC won’t air Crufts, Britain’s big dog show, anymore, bowing to dog lovers after the BBC’s own Pedigree Dogs Exposed documented gruesome inherited diseases in purebreds. – Terrierman

* A 24-year-old North Carolina man says his cat shot him by jumping onto a gun that was placed on a loveseat in his house. – Greensboro News & Record

* Officials in Chile have given up on finding the hero dog who dragged another dog off the highway. – The Guardian

* President Bush weakened the Endangered Species Act by ending the requirement to use independent scientists. – National Wildlife Federation