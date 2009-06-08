Quick Hits: A High-Rise Just for Animals; Plus: 'Witless' Cats Wanted!

These stories are worth a click:
* In an effort to help them “reclaim their urban landscape,” a high-rise tower is now available for small animals in the industrial city of Leeds, England. But will it work?–BBC
* Janet Cox is looking for entries for the second annual Most Witless Cat competition.–Little Cat Diaries
* Computer models and tissue cultures could put an end to animal testing in the next few decades.–London Times
* Cute alert! Check out this gallery of dogs who won’t budge.–Paw Nation
* Ponta the cat becomes very popular at a Japanese dog. –Discovery
* Pet owners sometimes feel the presence of their animals who have passed away.–Petside.com