Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Adopts 2 Kittens Days After Cat's Tragic Death

Image zoom Courtesy Pennsylvania SPCA

Jonathan Van Ness is expanding his feline family.

The Queer Eye star recently debuted two “new additions,” kittens Genevieve and Matilda, on Instagram over the weekend. In the video post, Van Ness is seen cuddling the kittens while wearing a black “Kitten Lady” sweatshirt.

Van Ness adopted both of the baby cats from the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Fishtown Center.

This double adoption occurred days after Van Ness announced his cat Bug the 2nd — named after Van Ness’ cat Bug, who died a year ago — fell out of a window and died while the Queer Eye hairstylist was sleeping.

“I’m hurting so bad today I can’t put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I’m with you,” Van Ness wrote in and Instagram post about the tragic death.

He added in the same post, “Not sure how I’m going to make this loss mean something more but in the meantime, please make a donation to an animal shelter near you.”

While each pet has their own personality and effect on their owner’s life, Pennsylvania SPCA is confident that having two new furry friends to care for will help Van Ness navigate his recent loss.

“While no one can ever replace Bug, we know these two bundles of love will certainly help on the way to healing,” Pennsylvania SPCA told PEOPLE.

Genevieve and Matilda join Van Ness’ other cats Harry Larry and Liza.