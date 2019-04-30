Queer Eye's Fab 5 Treats Shelter Dog to Makeover So She Can Find the Perfect Forever Home

Thanks to the Fab 5 and North Shore Animal League America, Lacey the shelter dog found a loving home in Long Island, New York

placeholder
By
Kelli Bender
April 30, 2019 04:10 PM

The Queer Eye “Make Betters” aren’t just for humans. In recognition of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, the Fab 5 went to New York City to work their makeover magic on a 3-year-old shelter dog named Lacey.

According to Antoni Porowski, 30-pound Lacey, who has “an infectious amount of sweetness,” was saved from a kill shelter in Tennessee and brought to New York City by North Shore Animal League America. Of course, Queer Eye‘s goal for this makeover was to find Lacey a forever home.

To help make this precious pooch even more attractive to potential pet parents, the Fab 5 taught Lacey how to make dog-friendly cookies that both humans and canines can enjoy, showed the shelter dog how to groom her gorgeous blonde coat, boosted her self-esteem and gave her plenty of chic accessories and goodies.

RELATED: Every Celebrity Who Adopted a Pet in 2019

On top of all that 5-star treatment, the Queer Eye guys covered Lacey’s adoption fees too.

With Lacey’s sweet personality and a little extra help from Netflix’s Queer Eye, the shelter pooch quickly found a forever home after her day with the Fab 5.

Netflix confirmed to PEOPLE that Lacey was adopted out by North Shore Animal League America to a loving Long Island, New York, couple that was “struck by her sweetness.” Lacey is a perfect fit in their home.

RELATED: Tan France Gives the James Beard Award Rising Chef Nominees Queer Eye Makeovers

Queer Eye and Netflix hopes that Lacey’s feel-good journey inspires animal lovers across the country to adopt their next pet, because when you rescue a pet, you are saving two lives: the life of the animal you adopted and life of the animal that takes their place in the shelter.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.