Hefty Python Falls Through Ceiling onto Family's Bed in Australia

If it’s raining cats and dogs where you are, consider yourself lucky.

According to Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, a snake catching and reptile relocation company in Queensland, Australia, recently shared a shocking snake tail on their Facebook page.

“People often ask me can snakes come inside from the roof space. Usually the answer is no but every now and then something like this happens,” Sunshine wrote in an August 18 post.

This “something” is the rare incident of a snake falling through a home’s ceiling onto a bed.

“The carpet python must have been relaxing on the light fitting and it couldn’t handle the weight of the snake and gave way. The snake fell through and landed on the family’s bed,” the post continues about Sunshine’s recent snake catching case.

According to the company, no one was in the bed when the snake made its surprise landing. Sunshine was able to safely remove the snake — whom they said looked rather comfy on the bed — from the home and relocate the reptile in Australia’s Glass House Mountains.