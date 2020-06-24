Pusheen, a cartoon cat, has gained notoriety on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram

Social Media Phenomenon Pusheen the Cat Now Has Their Own a Adorable Cookbook

Pusheen — the adorable cartoon cat with more than 12 million social media followers — is stepping into the food world.

The cookbook is being released in honor of the cartoon’s 10th anniversary on the internet. It will feature 40 themed recipes, including butter cookies, pastel cheesecake cups, panna cotta, chiffon cake, pancakes, fruit tarts, mooncakes, and pizza.

The recipes, made for home chefs of all abilities, are ranked from easy to difficult.

"For anyone needing a dose of culinary self-care, Pusheen’s treats will tickle your funny bone while satisfying your taste buds," a release for the book said, noting that Pusheen has a variety of celebrity fans, including Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Jimmy Fallon.

When the book was first announced earlier this year, Ng shared an update on her Instagram page.

"I LOVE PUSHEEN, and it is my great honor and excitement to partner with Claire Belton, the creator of Pusheen to create 'Let's Bake: A Pusheen Cookbook'!" she wrote. "40 delicious, super cute Pusheen-inspired recipes of all kinds."

The new cookbook, however, won’t be Pusheen’s first foray into the world of food. The brand has recently partnered with Chicago’s Pretty Cool Ice Cream shop to create Pusheen-themed ice cream bars.