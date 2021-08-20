Virginia Puppy Swept Away By Ocean Current Saved After Police Spot Dog's Nose Above Water

Chesapeake Bay Marine Patrol officers bought the dog, named Skip Jack, a flotation device after they rescued the puppy from the ocean current

Marine police rescued a retriever puppy named Skip Jack earlier this week after a current swept the little dog away from the shore and out into the ocean.

Kristin Vonclein was at a private beach near Rappahannock River in Virginia when her dog ran into the ocean and got swept away in a current, Chesapeake Bay Magazine reported. Vonclein and her friend attempted to save the pup, but the water became too dangerous, so they called 911.

The current carried Skip Jack out towards the Chesapeake Bay, near where Marine Patrol officers Kyle Jones and Terrie McKellips were stationed on a boat. The officers responded to Vonclein's emergency call.

"There was a little chop. And the area was filled with crab pot buoys, so it was a challenge to look for a small brown dog's head. Also, the dog had been in the water for close to two hours, so it would be exhausted if still alive," McKellips told the outlet.

Retriever Puppy Swept Away from Beach, Rescued by Marine Police Retriever rescued near Chesapeake Bay | Credit: Virginia Marine Police

"We started a grid search. Then, right off the bow, I saw a brown nose. It was the puppy!" the officer said. "The dog was so tired it was barely holding its nose above the water. The rest of the dog was submerged. I don't know how we were able to see it."

According to Chesapeake Bay Magazine, Skip Jack immediately collapsed from exhaustion once on the police boat. A veterinarian later determined that Skip Jack didn't suffer any injuries during the incident, aside from fatigue and muscle soreness.

McKellips told Chesapeake Bay Magazine everyone in her office contributed money to buy the retriever a flotation device for his future beach days.