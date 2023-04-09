Puppy 'Miraculously' Survives Being Thrown Out of a Car Window During Police Chase in L.A.

The small pup was placed in a designer bag and then tossed from the suspect's moving vehicle

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 9, 2023 03:57 PM
LAPD News: (Pursuit Update): On April 7, 2023, around 12:12 p.m., Southeast officers initiated a pursuit of a wanted suspect in connection to an attempted murder/carjacking that occurred on March 26, 2023, in the area of 101st Street & San Pedro Street.. Credit: LAPD
Photo: LAPD

A puppy has survived being thrown out of a car window during a police chase in Los Angeles, authorities said.

On Friday, around 12:00 p.m. local time, Los Angeles Police Department officers pursued a suspect connected to an attempted murder and carjacking that occurred on March 26.

As officers chased the suspect through multiple cities in Los Angeles County, the small pup was placed in a designer bag and tossed from the suspect's moving vehicle, police said.

"Miraculously the dog emerged unharmed and was rescued by responding LAPD officers," authorities wrote on Twitter, noting that the canine "is now in the care of South L.A. Animal Services."

The LAPD added that the puppy is "presently being held pending an investigation into the abandonment concern."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Police car. Getty

Three suspects — Gustavo Alvarez, Lynette Moreno and Michelle Zamudio — were arrested after the chase, the LAPD said.

Alvarez, 27, a carjacking suspect, was charged with attempted murder and is being held without bail, police said.

Moreno, also 27, who police said set up a second getaway vehicle, was charged with accessory and evading. Zamudio, 25, meanwhile, who police said was the driver of the second getaway vehicle, was booked for evading.

It is not immediately clear if the three suspects have legal representation to comment on their behalf.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles
Raul Alexander Cuevas, Michelle Elena Luna
Man Allegedly Killed Wanted Suspect in His Mother's Murder Before He Could Be Found by Police
6 newborn puppies that were saved
Police Officers Save 6 Cocker Spaniel Puppies Moments from Death: 'Right Place, Right Time'
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Neighbor of Calif. Family Driven Off Cliff by Father Says, 'We Don't Know What Goes on Behind Closed Doors'
Tim Schultz and Chris Teagardin
Lifelong Friends Killed by Driver of Reported Stolen Truck During Police Chase
Carjacking Victim Who Was Dragged by Own Car During Police Chase Dies
Carjacking Victim Dies After Being Dragged by His Own Car During Police Chase in Los Angeles
Chris Fitzgerald, Miles Pfeffer
18-Year-Old Accused of Murdering Temple University Police Officer Near Philadelphia Campus
Nancy Howery
Fla. Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend During Argument, Burning Body in Attempt to Hide Evidence
An'Twan Gilmore
Washington, D.C., Police Sergeant Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of Man Asleep in Car
julian becerra
Cop and 'Fantastic' Dad of 2 Dies After Falling from Bridge While Chasing Alleged Carjacking Suspect
Deborah Lee Atrops
Oregon Man Arrested 35 Years After Estranged Wife Found Dead in Trunk of Car
Madison Gesswein
15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sgt Brian Moore/AP/Shutterstock (13744707a) In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel respond to a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, in San Mateo County, Calif. The driver of the car that plunged 250 feet off a cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, has been released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced, that Dharmesh Patel is being held without bail California Car Falls Off Cliff, San Mateo County, United States - 04 Jan 2023
Driver of Tesla That Went Over Calif. Cliff with His Family Inside Moved to Jail from Hospital
TORRES RUIZ, DIEGO was arrested on 12/08/2022 at 12:20 Date of Birth: 07/03/1993 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W Address: 86550 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036 Occupation: COOK Arrest Location: 87000 OVERSEAS HWY, TAVERNIER Incident #: MCSO22CAD213661 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF009234 Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 828.12.1 CONSERVATION-ANIMALS 1 Felony Count(s) of 828.12.2 CONSERV MCSO - Florida Keys Sorpesotdn e 04m a u d 61 a l2f0 r m Y : 9 7 e 0ucg1 M t s u 1 c A g0300 1 l y c20a 1 t · A 29-year-old Islamorada man who tossed two kittens from a moving vehicle on U.S. 1 was arrested Thursday. Diego Torres Ruiz was charged with two counts of animal cruelty. “I take these incidents very seriously and I’m happy to report an arrest was made in this case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. On Nov. 28, a motorist reported seeing two kittens tumble from a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe near Mile Marker 87 causing vehicles to swerve to avoid hitting them. The witness provided the tag number and description of the suspect vehicle. The suspect, later identified as Ruiz, was stopped shortly thereafter. He denied knowing anything about the kittens. The cats were not immediately found and Ruiz was released. The Sheriff’s Office continued to search for the kittens. Later on Nov. 28, one kitten was found dead by the Sheriff’s Office after apparently being struck by a vehicle. A second nearby kitten ran into the woods and out of sight, but was later found by a Rain Barrel Village employee and taken to Whiskers & Paws in Key Largo with non-life-threatening injuries. The witness adopted the kitten that survived and confirmed the kittens looked like those from the incident on U.S. 1. The witness also identified Ruiz’s vehicle as the suspect vehicle on the highway. The Sheriff’s Office notified the State Attorney’s Office and warrants were obtained for Ruiz’s arrest. See less
Florida Man Charged After Allegedly Throwing 2 Kittens Out of Moving Car on Highway
An investigator stands near a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The vehicle struck several Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, some were critically injured, authorities said.
L.A. Man Who Drove into 25 Police Cadets Fell Asleep at the Wheel, Lawyer Says
iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Mar 2019
DJ Marshmello's Monster Truck Stolen During Televised Car Chase: It 'Got Pretty Wild,' Says Friend
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
13-Year-Old Shot and Wounded by Chicago Police Is in 'Serious but Stable Condition'