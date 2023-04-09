Puppy 'Miraculously' Survives Being Thrown Out of a Car Window During Police Chase in L.A.

A puppy has survived being thrown out of a car window during a police chase in Los Angeles, authorities said.

On Friday, around 12:00 p.m. local time, Los Angeles Police Department officers pursued a suspect connected to an attempted murder and carjacking that occurred on March 26.

As officers chased the suspect through multiple cities in Los Angeles County, the small pup was placed in a designer bag and tossed from the suspect's moving vehicle, police said.

"Miraculously the dog emerged unharmed and was rescued by responding LAPD officers," authorities wrote on Twitter, noting that the canine "is now in the care of South L.A. Animal Services."

The LAPD added that the puppy is "presently being held pending an investigation into the abandonment concern."

Three suspects — Gustavo Alvarez, Lynette Moreno and Michelle Zamudio — were arrested after the chase, the LAPD said.

Alvarez, 27, a carjacking suspect, was charged with attempted murder and is being held without bail, police said.

Moreno, also 27, who police said set up a second getaway vehicle, was charged with accessory and evading. Zamudio, 25, meanwhile, who police said was the driver of the second getaway vehicle, was booked for evading.

It is not immediately clear if the three suspects have legal representation to comment on their behalf.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.