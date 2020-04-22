Puppy Stolen from California Home of ER Nurse Working with COVID-19 Patients

Image zoom Concord Police Department

A puppy was stolen Saturday from the Southern California home of an ER nurse working to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Concord Police Department said on Facebook that Max, the 11-week-old Malinois puppy, was stolen from the garage of the owner’s home on Montgomery Avenue in Concord around 10:00 a.m. local time.

Surveillance footage of Max being taking away by the unidentified suspect on a gold and white bicycle was shared on the police department’s Facebook page.

The suspect, who is still at large, was described by police as an adult male, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark baseball cap, blue jeans, dark shoes, and blue rubber gloves.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Max’s owner is an emergency room nurse that has been working with COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, Concord Police Department shared additional photos of the suspect holding Max under his arm while stealing him from the nurse’s home.

“We’re hoping something helps someone recognize this man,” police said, referring to the suspect as the “Dognapper.”

Anyone with information about Max’s whereabouts should contact the Concord Dispatch at (925) 671-3333 and refer to case #20-4193.

