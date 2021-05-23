11 Pet Products a Professional Dog-Sitter Recommends for a New Puppy

If the pup you’re watching whines and barks through the night, consider this best-selling plush toy that comes with a pulsing heartbeat insert and a heat pad to mimic the feeling of being with their littermates. “Before you take the puppy home, try to rub a towel or blanket on the fur of their littermates,” Abernathy said. “That, along with the heartbeat toy, can help them sleep better. Prepare to get up at night to let them out, but otherwise you just need to let them cry it out.”

