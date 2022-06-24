Staff Sgt. Corey met Goose the puppy after the dog was found scared and hungry in a drain

Puppy Rescued By U.S. Soldier Overseas Needs Help to Make it to His New Home in Kentucky

A US soldier rescued a puppy overseas and is now looking for a home for the little one.

Goose the puppy has found his wingman; now, he needs a way to get home.

According to Guardians of Rescue, an animal welfare nonprofit, Staff Sgt. Corey recently met Goose while deployed overseas. Several soldiers found the stray puppy whimpering, stuck in a drain, and decided to rescue the scared dog and bring him to Staff Sgt. Corey. The soldier and pet instantly fell in love, and now Staff Sgt. Corey is determined to bring the dog to his family and home in Kentucky.

"I never thought I would try to rescue a life 5,000 miles away from home, but I am glad I did," Staff Sgt. Corey said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Staff Sgt. Corey is working with Guardians of Rescue to get Goose to the U.S. to meet his wife and son. Unfortunately, the steps required to transport a pet overseas safely are costly and complicated, so the nonprofit is helping the soldier raise money for Goose's trip while also covering the logistics and veterinary care needed to move the pet to the U.S.

"I know my family is excited to meet him and their happiness and peace is my priority," Staff Sgt. Corey added. "I know Goose will make them smile while I am away and be such a source of joy when I return home. I am so grateful for Guardians of Rescue and everyone who is willing to help get Goose home."

"We need the support of compassionate members of the public to help us make this happen financially so we can ensure Goose does not get left behind, and we can reunite him with Staff Sergeant Corey in Kentucky," Robert Misseri, the founder of Guardians of Rescue, shared in a statement.

