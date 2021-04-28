If enacted, the Puppy Protection Act would amend the Animal Welfare Act and require that improvements be made by licensed dog breeders who sell their animals

The New Puppy Protection Act Is Fighting to Better the Lives of Dogs in Puppy Mills

New legislation aimed at protecting dogs from harsh breeding conditions has officially been introduced.

Earlier this week, Sen. Richard Durbin introduced a bill — The Puppy Protection Act — that aims to improve various conditions for dogs in puppy mills, according to a blog post from the Humane Society of the United States.

Backed by other politicians, the Puppy Protection Act would amend the Animal Welfare Act and require that improvements be made by licensed dog breeders who sell their animals.

According to the Humane Society, these breeders are currently "required to obtain a USDA license, undergo regular inspections and comply with standards of care defined in the Animal Welfare Act," but there are "minimal standards" in place, leaving dogs to endure less than ideal living conditions.

The Puppy Protection Act would require, among other things, that dogs get "adequate housing, exercise, and veterinary care," as well as "meaningful socialization with humans and compatible dogs for at least 30 minutes each day."

Similarly, dogs would be required to get access to "appropriate and nutritious food" and "continuous access to potable water." Breeders would also have to attempt to rehome mother dogs who no longer produce puppies instead of euthanizing them.

Not all are expected to welcome the new proposal.

When legislators attempted to pass a similar act last year, the American Kennel Club (AKC) argued that the bill was made up of "one-size-fits-all requirements" that didn't take into "account the broad range of breeds and types of dogs or best health and breeding practices."