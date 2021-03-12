Michigan's Harbor Humane Society is currently looking for homes for the 20 puppy mill rescues under their care

Animal Lovers Team Up to Save 100 Puppy Mill Dogs from Life 'Without the Joys of Being Loved'

Over 100 dogs are looking forward to a future full of love, thanks to several animal welfare organizations' hard work.

The Bissell Pet Foundation recently partnered with several animal rescues to save dozens of dogs from a Louisiana puppy mill. One of the rescues that helped with this effort is the Harbor Humane Society of West Olive, Michigan, which transported 56 of the rescued dogs to Michigan shelters. Twenty of those 56 dogs came to the Harbor Humane Society, where they are being cared for until they are adopted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Writing about the "life-saving mission" on Facebook, Harbor Humane quoted Cathy Bissell of the Bissell Pet Foundation to explain why they took part in the rescue.

"These little dogs spent their lives producing puppies for profit. They weren't groomed, so they had a hard time seeing. They lived their lives in cramped spaces without the joys of being loved and being a dog. They have finally been set free," read part of the quote included in the post.

Now that all of the puppy mill rescues are in kind hands, Harbor Humane is focusing on finding homes for the 20 rescues under their care. Before they put the pooches up for adoption, the shelter treated the canines' numerous health issues.

"They did not seem to receive any medical attention," Megan Winters, Harbor Humane's shelter director, told ABC News 13 about the condition the dogs arrived in. "A lot of them needed dental cleanings, teeth removed, a lot of them had ear infections."

Image zoom Credit: Harbor Humane

Now that the puppy mill rescues have received some TLC, they are available for adoption, and several of the pups have already found homes.

Winters said the puppy mill rescues still available for adoption would do best with patient owners who live in calm homes since many of the animals are skittish after spending their lives in cramped cages.

Image zoom Credit: Harbor Humane