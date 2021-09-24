The puppy and monkey both left their time together unharmed, with the little dog getting adopted and named Saru after their rescue

Puppy Grabbed and Taken Up Electricity Pole By Monkey in Malaysia Is Rescued After 3-Day Effort

A puppy has all four paws back on the ground after a harrowing three-day journey.

According to NewsFlare, a wild monkey in Taman Lestari Putra, Malaysia, grabbed the 2-week-old canine off the street on September 16 and scurried up a nearby electricity pole.

Locals in the area that saw the primate pick up the black-and-white dog and take off recognized the wild animal as a member of a monkey group infamous for stealing food from humans.

Worried about the puppy's well being stuck high up in the monkey's grasp without food or water, animal-loving residents of Taman Lestari Putra kept an eye on the primate and the pooch.

"The puppy looked tired and weary, but the monkey did not seem to hurt it. The monkey was just holding the puppy while it moved around," onlooker Cherry Lew Yee Lee told NewsFlare.

"It looked like it was treating the puppy as a friend or its baby, it was very strange. However, we still needed to save the poor dog because it appeared to have been starving," she added.

monkey and puppy Credit: Newsflare

Cherry and several others tried for three days to get the monkey to release the puppy, but every time they approached the monkey, the animal would retreat up an electricity pole or into nearby trees with the dog.

On September 18, a group of locals worked together to spook the monkey, which caused the animal to drop the puppy. The group retrieved the little dog and found no serious injuries. NewFlare also reported that the monkey left the incident unharmed as well.