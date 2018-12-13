Puppy Found Wrapped in Rock-Filled Plastic Bags and Thrown in Freezing Creek

Chapel is warm, loved and comfortable — a far cry from how she was found on Tuesday.

According to Ohio’s Speak for the Unspoken Rescue, the puppy, believed to be a double merle Australian shepherd puppy, “was tossed out like garbage.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Two men in Sadieville, Kentucky, spotted Chapel stuck in a frigid creek, struggling to keep her head above water. The puppy was wrapped in two trash bags, one of which was filled with three large rocks. The men waded out into the partially frozen water, pulled the puppy from the deadly circumstances and brought her to Scott County Animal Shelter in Georgetown, Kentucky, reports WLKY.

Courtesy Scott County Animal Shelter

The shelter rushed the puppy to one of its veterinarians. On Facebook, shelter staff wrote that Chapel is doing much better after getting a check-up, catching up on sleep and eating a full meal. The baby canine is lucky she managed to wiggle her head free of the trash bags, and that she was spotted by Good Samaritans. Her prognosis could’ve been far bleaker: doctors did discover that the puppy has a congenital eye defect.

Courtesy Scott County Animal Shelter

Because the Chapel was found in weighted trash bags, wedged under a sheet of ice, Scott County Animal Shelter believes that the puppy was intentionally left for dead by her former owner. They are asking anyone with possible information about this incident to call 502-863-7897.

Courtesy Scott County Animal Shelter

While Scott County Animal Shelter works on getting justice for Chapel, Speak for the Unspoken Rescue is focused on giving her the best care. The pup is being transferred to the Ohio rescue to continue her recovery.

Courtesy Scott County Animal Shelter

Chapel is not currently up for adoption. Once Speak for the Unspoken Rescue staff has assessed the furry survivor’s needs, they will move forward on next steps. Animal lovers can follow Chapel’s progress on the rescue’s Facebook page, where staff also posts other adorable dogs available for adoption.