Puppy Found Wandering Michigan Streets with Note Pleading for a New Home

A friendly ghost is looking for a home.

According to ClickonDetroit.com, a 6-month-old puppy named Ghost was found wandering the streets of Kent County, Michigan, with a note attached to her collar.

The note, which was written in red marker on recipe cards, reads:

“I am lost and looking for a home — my owner had a stroke and cannot care for me. Please do not take me to a shelter. I am a purebred coonhound, 6 months old. Please find me a home”

Luvnpupz, a local nonprofit animal rescue, is now caring for Ghost, who was scared, confused, cold and hungry when she was discovered alone. Following the note’s instruction, the rescue is now working to find a home for Ghost.

Before trying to adopt out the dog, Luvnpupz is giving the original owner a chance to reclaim this “sweet girl.”

“We are reaching out to our West Michigan community to help us find Ghost’s owner so that we can work together to figure out if there is a way to return her home with some support and assistance, or to give her owner the peace in knowing that we will help find her an incredibly loving and caring new forever home by facilitating a surrender to our organization,” Luvnpupz wrote on Facebook in a post about Ghost’s discovery.

The rescue promises to keep the name of the owner anonymous and asks those with information about Ghost’s family to call or text 616-293-4528 or message Luvnpupz on Facebook.

Luvnpupz told PEOPLE that Ghost is doing okay after her time alone and that she has been treated for minor injuries.

If no one comes forward to claim Ghost, the rescue plans to foster her for a “stray hold” of 30 days. After this, Ghost would be spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and put up for adoption.

Even though the note warns that the owner did not want Ghost taken to a shelter, Luvnpupz promises that no-kill shelters and rescues are a safe place to surrender pets.

The rescue says if you find yourself in a situation in which you might have to surrender your pet, seek help to keep the animal first. If you do have to surrender your animal, look to caring family and friends. If no one you know personally can take in your pet, then a shelter, rescue or humane society should be equipped to help you find a new home for your pet. Resources like “Rehome” from Adoptapet.com can also be of assistance.