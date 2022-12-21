Puppy Euthanized Allegedly by Mistake at Calif. Shelter Sparks Public 'Outrage'

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is investigating an incident where a puppy was allegedly accidentally euthanized at a California animal care center earlier this month

By
Published on December 21, 2022 08:25 PM
dog shelter
Photo: getty

A community is in "outrage" after a puppy was euthanized at a Los Angeles County animal shelter., allegedly by mistake.

Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn of the LA. County Board of Supervisors filed a motion that alleged a Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) worker "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center," according to CBS Los Angeles.

"His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the supervisors said in the filing, per the outlet.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Solis said during a board meeting, according to CBS News, that unfortunately, this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

"It's really heartbreaking to hear that this had occurred, and we found more and more cases where this has happened before," she added.

The center's manager, Maria Rosales, told KTLA, "All of the circumstances surrounding Bowie's euthanasia is being looked at very carefully. The department takes its life-saving mission very seriously. It's not taken lightly at all."

When contacted by PEOPLE, Baldwin Park Animal Care Center did not share information about the incident.

The supervisors said in their motion the puppy's death is proof that "many animals are not being successfully placed with viable adopters or rescues," as county officials are urged to "rethink its animal care strategy" into one that encourages adoption, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Authorities who are investigating have been urged to file a report within 30 days of how to prevent this from happening, the outlet added.

"Let's face it, all the animals that come into our care are innocent," Hahn wrote in the motion, which notes the DACC put down roughly 30 percent of its animals between July 1 and Nov. 30, according to CBS Los Angeles. The number is more than double the other centers in L.A. County.

RELATED VIDEO: Dog Left Tied Outside S.C. Shelter with Note Saying She's Sick and to 'Put Down as Soon as Possible'

"It's one thing if there was like a behavioral issue, and I understand the concept of euthanasia. Do I agree with it? I never will agree with it," Shoshi Gamliel of Underdog Heroes Animal Rescue told CBS Los Angeles. "The reality is that the shelters are overpopulated because of irresponsible dog owners, yes I understand, there has to be a concrete reasons and they have to have done their due diligence."

She also told KTLA, "Evidently, they go through an entire process to even decide which dogs are approved to be euthanized."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In response to Bowie's death, supervisors unanimously greenlit a motion to euthanize animals less at the Animal Care and Control centers, KTLA reported.

Hahn said in the motion that instead of being euthanized animals with behavioral issues should be enrolled in the Paws for Life program that pairs young inmates with shelter dogs who are in training, according to Patch.

Related Articles
Columbia University medical Prof. cardiovascular surgeon Mehmet Oz
Fact Check: Was Dr. Oz Responsible for Cruelly Experimenting on Dogs?
Rescued Beagles
California Rescue Throws Sweet Birthday Celebration for Former Research Beagles from Virginia
Dogs from 4K Beagles at Care and Rehab Center
All 4,000 Former Research Beagles Finally Rescued from Virginia Breeding Facility: 'An Incredible Journey'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adopt 'Traumatized' Senior Former Research Beagle
beagles for adoption
Rehabilitation Begins for Former Research Beagles in Hopes of Finding Their Forever Homes
beagles for adoption
4,000 Former Research Beagles Moving from Virginia Facility to Shelters to Find Forever Homes
Matthew McConaughey speaks at a press briefing in the White House Press Briefing Room
From Gun Control Advocacy to Meals on Wheels, How Matthew McConaughey Uses His Platform For Good
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown attend the TJ Martell Foundation dinner on September 14, 1995 in New York City, New York
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Relationship: A Look Back
Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center
Third Duck Found with Beak Removed in Park Near L.A., Authorities Investigating Human Involvement
Labradors rescued
1 Dog Dead, 61 Others Rescued from Allegedly 'Unsanitary and Inhumane' North Carolina Kennel
Orange County Womens Central Jail in the Civic Center Plaza area of Downtown.
Pregnant Inmate Who Lost Baby After Starbucks Stop Before Hospital Gets $480K Settlement Offer from County
Man Dies Following Dog Attack At Lancaster Homeless Encampment
1 Dead, 3 Others Injured Following Dog Attack at a Calif. Homeless Encampment, Police Say
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Mother Forced to Stab Family Dogs to Death As They Attack Her Baby
Mom Forced to Stab Family Pet to Death as 2 Dogs Attacked Her Baby: 'My Daughter Was Going to Die'
cliff fall
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Group Falls 300 Feet Down Calif. Cliff While Trying to Save Friend
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLv6_GDiUAI Dog mistakenly flown from Nashville, Tennessee to Saudi Arabia
Nashville Family's Dog Flown to Saudi Arabia Instead of Tennessee by Mistake