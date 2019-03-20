Puppy Found Covered in Chemical Burns and Dumped in Trash Is Still 'Unbelievably Sweet'

Hope the puppy was found abandoned in a trash can outside a Newport, Tennessee, restaurant only a week ago, and she is already learning to trust humans again.

According to WVLT, Hope was taken to a Cocke County shelter when she was first discovered, but was later transferred to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue (BWAR) in Asheville, North Carolina.

“Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has been working with the municipal shelter there and they reached out for help, they didn’t have the resources to deal with the severity of her injuries. Hope has been receiving 24-hour care from our staff vet; she goes home with her every evening,” BWAR spokesperson Brooke Fornea told PEOPLE.

BWAR doesn’t know who dumped the puppy, all they know is that Hope “was found in a trash bag with some type of chemical burns.” The rescue is working with the police to find out who abused this innocent animal.

While they are fighting for justice for Hope, BWAR is also helping her heal. Hope has severe burns on her head, neck and legs — all of which require treatment.

“Hope has had one major surgery to remove a large portion of her ear and remove necrotic tissue from her chest and stomach. She has since had sedation to clean her wounds,” Fornea said of the care Hope has received so far. “We are unfortunately anticipating another surgery to remove more tissue from her ear.”

Even though the puppy is covered in painful burns, she hasn’t let the injuries darken her personality. Fornea described Hope as a “spunky, playful, goofy and unbelievably sweet” pup.

“Hope is incredibly resilient and, more than anything, wants to be held and loved,” she said.

Luckily, Hope’s dark days seem to be over. The forecast only calls for more love. BWAR expects the puppy to make a full recovery and has already found an eager adopter for the dog.

Once Hope is back at full health, she will move to her new home “that will love her and give her everything she needs for the rest of her life.”