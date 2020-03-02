People Can't Handle This Adorable Puppy That Looks Like a Cat-Dog Hybrid

The age-old question: are you a dog person or a cat person? Now, there is an easy way to be both.

Last week, the internet couldn’t get enough of little Dúi, a puppy in Vietnam that looks like he could be a cross between a cat and dog.

“Meet the derpiest fuzzball to ever walk the earth,” one user shared on Reddit last week, uploading a series of photos of the pup making adorable facial expressions.

The pooch is a 2-month-old ball of grey fluff that has a puppy-like face and a cat-like body with pointed ears, shorter legs, and a longer, docked tail.

Other Reddit users were quick to comment on the post, one writing, “Is that a cat? Is that a Shiba Inu? Is that a fluffyshire terrier? We’ll never know.”

RELATED: Adorable Dog Goes Viral After Playing — and Winning — Game of Connect 4 Against His Owner

Image zoom Gấu Mèo Bắc Mỹ/ Facebook

Some pointed out that Dúi may be a Hmong dog, which is an ancient breed native to Vietnam and commonly owned by dog lovers in the northern part of the country.

According to Asia Life Magazine, the breed is known to be a good hunting and guard dog, as well as an incredibly social animal that does well around children.

“They are a very loyal and cute animal,” Tran Dinh Thao, who owns two Hmong dogs, told the outlet. “They are very good with kids, very friendly. They are also very good guard dogs who will protect their territory.”

Ironically, the magazine also reported that the breed is also known to not get along well with cats.

Dúi’s owners, Hai Anh and Tuan, told Bored Panda that they aren’t sure of the pup’s exact breed, saying that “he is a mix of a native dog breed and a short-legged dog called Dingo.”

“But [we] think he might have a gene mutation too,” they added, revealing that they had bought him in a mountain province.

RELATED: Humans Are Jealous of This Dog’s Gorgeous Curls: ‘We Get Stopped Every Time We’re in Public’

They also told Metro U.K. that “he is a happy and sweet pup, he loves to play with other dogs, even big dogs and is so sweet with humans.”

“It’s been only five days since we created Dúi’s fan page and it now has more than 40,000 likes,” they said. “The dog now has loads of fans both in Vietnam and around the world.”

As of Monday, the adorable dog has amassed 120,689 likes and 131,780 followers on Facebook, where his owners often share sweet videos of the goofy and animated pup.