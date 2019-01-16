Rescue Puppy with Months to Live Wants to Get at Least 100 Hugs Before He Dies

Logan looks like any puppy: sweet, curious, small and playful. But unlike most other baby dogs, this 9-week-old German shepherd will miss out on many of the joys of being a canine.

Logan was recently diagnosed with Pulmonic Valve Dysplasia, a heart condition that affects the organ’s main valve and prevents the puppy’s blood from being properly oxygenated. His heart is also scarred and leaks fluid, his foster mom Lindie Saenz told PEOPLE.

“If there was a surgery we would do it. Cost is not an issue,” she said of the lack of solutions for Logan’s serious health issues. “Unfortunately there is nothing that can be done.”

Because of the condition of his heart, Logan likely only has a few months left to live. Saenz and her family are determined to let the puppy lives those precious moments to the fullest.

Courtesy Rescued Hearts Northwest

A volunteer at Rescued Hearts Northwest in Ferndale, Washington, Saenz offered to foster Logan for the rest of his life when the puppy came under the rescue’s care. The mom of four kids and two rescue dogs has plenty of experience fostering dogs, including those with heart problems. Logan is the 99th canine Saenz and her family have fostered.

Courtesy Rescued Hearts Northwest

After bringing the pup home, Saenz was inspired by her children to create a bucket list for Logan full of fun and loving experiences the family thought he should have before he dies.

According to Saenz, the list includes “play in the snow, go to the beach, eat ice cream, go swimming, chase farm animals, go to a senior center, pick out a toy at the pet store, have a puppachino, play with bubbles and get 100 hugs.”

Courtesy Rescued Hearts Northwest

Logan, whom his foster mom describes as a “playful and spunky” pooch despite his condition, has completed almost all of these activities. He is still a few hugs shy of his 100-hug goal, and has yet to go swimming or play in the snow.

Courtesy Rescued Hearts Northwest

So far, his favorite bucket list items have been visiting the beach to dig in the sand, and meeting new people, especially kids, for hugs.

Courtesy Rescued Hearts Northwest

“There has been an outpouring of love and support. We are planning several ‘Meet Logan’ days to keep up with the amount of people who want to hug this sweet boy,” Saenz said of the reaction to Logan’s story.

Courtesy Rescued Hearts Northwest

“Logan wants his story of hope and living life to the fullest to reach as many people as possible. We would love to hear from people on our Facebook page. They can make a donation in his honor on our Facebook page; this will help us help more medically needy dogs in the future,” she added.

Saenz hopes Logan’s story shows everyone that each dog matters no matter its size, age or life expectancy, because every dog has love to give.