Olympian Gus Kenworthy to Serve as Guest Judge on Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games will be available for streaming on Thursday, Feb. 3, on discovery+

Who says humans get to have all the Winter Olympics fun?

In the spirit of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, an all-new special, Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games, will stream exclusively on discovery+ starting Thursday, Feb. 3 — a day before the 2022 Winter Olympics kicks off.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Comedian and actress Kim Whitley will serve as host of the new canine competition and will be joined by a panel of judges, including Olympic silver medalist and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, dog trainer Travis Brorsen, and international trick dog trainer Sara Carson.

Credit: discovery+

The Winter Games event will feature three rounds of pup-friendly activities: The Freestyle Challenge, Trick Tails, and The Agility Showdown. Each round will test the pups' strength, speed, agility, and talent on a festive "winterized" obstacle course, according to a news release from discovery+.

The Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games Credit: Discovery+

Making their athletic debut at the new Puppy Bowl event are five teams of trainers and their adorable pooches: Blaze, an Australian shepherd; Zoey, a mutt mix; Hanabi, a Husky/Whippet mix; Chablis, a Chihuahua; and Mistricks, a mutt mix.

The top three teams will move on to the final round, where the judges will decide who will walk (or pounce) away with the bronze, silver, and gold prizes. The teams will also be vying for the grand prize of a $5,000 donation to an animal charity of the winner's choice.