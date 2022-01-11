The Puppy Bowl is back for its 18th year, and once again, adorable adoptable dogs will take the field on Super Bowl Sunday to try and win the "Lombarky" trophy

The Puppy Bowl Is Back and It's Packing More Pets into Super Bowl Sunday than Ever Before

Super Bowl Sunday is staying fluffy!

The Puppy Bowl is back for its 18th year. As is tradition, the adorable canine competition will feature adoptable puppies from all over North America bounding around a dog-sized stadium while attempting to play their version of football. The most impressive four-legged players will be awarded the "Lombarky" trophy.

Puppy Bowl XVIII will air on Super Bowl Sunday on February 13, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, and will also be available to stream on discovery+ at the same time. This year, the three-hour special is packed with more adoptable pets than ever before. Puppy Bowl's two sides, Team Ruff and Team Fluff, will be made up of 118 puppies from 67 different shelters in 33 states.

While it's called the Puppy Bowl, other pets will be making appearances. Meep the Bird, a grey parrot, will be perched near the field, serving as the game day commentator. And as in years past, the Puppy Bowl will be broken up by the Kitty Halftime Show, where adoptable felines get time to flaunt their skills.

Sesame Street's Elmo and his pup Tango will also be at the big game to take part in the starting coin toss and root on the puppy players. And, for the first time, the Puppy Bowl will feature clips from fans. The winning videos from the Puppy Bowl Fan Cam Contest will air throughout the pet sporting event.

Of the 118 dogs participating in Puppy Bowl XVIII, nine are special needs pets, including Irwin, a three-legged ​​American pit bull terrier/Chihuahua mix, and Ridley, a deaf and vision impaired border collie.