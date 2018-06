Had enough Puppy Bowl puppies? That’s a rhetorical question. The answer is obviously “of course not!”

Along with taking playful portraits of the Puppy Bowl players, Sophie Gamand also snapped shots of the athletes in flower crowns.

The photographer, who takes professional photos of shelter dogs across the country, loves putting flower crowns on adoptable pit bull mix pups, as a way of raising awareness about how sweet these dogs are and how often they are unfairly discriminated against.

As you can see, it really works! Just when you thought the Puppy Bowl players couldn’t get any cuter, Gamand found a way.

Precious

Breed: Staffordshire Terrier/ Boxer Mix

Rescue: ASPCA New York