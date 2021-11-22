For the First Time Ever Puppy Bowl Fans Can Win a Chance to Appear on the Show with Their Dogs

The first-ever Puppy Bowl Fan Cam Contest is offering pet parents and their pups the chance to appear virtually on Puppy Bowl XVIII in February 2022

As the football season continues, animal fans are getting closer and closer to their big sporting event — the Puppy Bowl!

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl is coming back for its 18th year in February 2022, and the event is celebrating the milestone in a unique way. For the first time, the Puppy Bowl is offering fans the chance to appear on the televised sports special, where adorable adoptable puppies hit the gridiron to tackle, tumble, pass, and play to try and earn the coveted "Lombarky" trophy.

You and your pup can win a chance to cheer on Team Ruff and Team Fluff at Puppy Bowl XVIII by entering the Puppy Bowl Fan Cam Contest. To enter for a chance to nab this exciting opportunity for you and your canine, visit PuppyBowl.com/Win. Here, dog lovers will have to submit videos featuring themselves and their canines for six different categories — Introducing Yourself, Cheering, Cute Moment, Kiss Cam, Celebration Dance, and Surprised Reaction.

Follow the prompts to submit clips of you and your dog cheering, acting cheesy, sharing a peck, and more. Pet parents can enter the contest through Dec. 10.

After the contest closes, the Puppy Bowl will look at all the amazing videos, and pick 15 people and their pets to virtually appear during the Puppy Bowl XVIII broadcast in February. The winners will get to share their furry friends' sweetness with the millions of viewers who tune into the Puppy Bowl each year.