Meet the Sweet Special Needs Superstars Competing in This Year's Puppy Bowl and Dog Bowl

As we work through January, we are pawing closer and closer to the cutest day of the year: Puppy Bowl!
Puppy Bowl XV premieres on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet, with more than 90 puppies from 51 different shelters taking the field in hopes of winning the title for Team Ruff or Team Fluff.
Since there is no such thing as too much sweetness, Animal Planet is bringing back the Dog Bowl this year, too, giving older canines a chance to find home and promote adoption. More than 60 adult dogs from 15 states will be competing this year on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m. ET.
Among these athletic puppies and dogs are dozens of amazing stories, include those of several special needs canines who overcame the odds to play the big games.
Now you get to meet these amazing animals ahead of TV’s furriest football games. Look out for these adorable go-getters and play makers this February.
AUDREY
Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch
This deaf Australian shepherd/Border collie mix is ready to take on Dog Bowl.
ANNELEISE
Shelter: Operation Underdog
This Beagle mix doesn’t need four legs to conquer the Dog Bowl field.
CAPTAIN WILL
Shelter: The Sato Project
This Chihuahua/Shih Tzu mix is ready to lead his Dog Bowl team to victory.
BUMBLE
Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch
Both blind and hearing impaired, this Puppy Bowl starter doesn’t let anything hold him back.
WILL
Shelter: Doodle Rock Rescue
The doodle mix is ready to kick tail with his prosthetic during this year’s Puppy Bowl.
ELIJAH
Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch
He’s a German shepherd who doesn’t have full use of his back legs, but that doesn’t slow him down.
GIZMO
Shelter: 1Love4Animals
The Papillon mix is playing the Dog Bowl partially blind.
MR. BOJANGLES
Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue
This poodle/Shih Tzu mix is ready to roll into Dog Bowl.
SUTTY
Shelter: AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport
The three-legged Pomeranian wants that Dog Bowl MVP title.
WILMA
Shelter: Miami-Dade Animal Service
This Chihuahua is partially blind and fully prepared for Dog Bowl.