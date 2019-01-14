Meet the Sweet Special Needs Superstars Competing in This Year's Puppy Bowl and Dog Bowl

As we work through January, we are pawing closer and closer to the cutest day of the year: Puppy Bowl!

Puppy Bowl XV premieres on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet, with more than 90 puppies from 51 different shelters taking the field in hopes of winning the title for Team Ruff or Team Fluff.

Since there is no such thing as too much sweetness, Animal Planet is bringing back the Dog Bowl this year, too, giving older canines a chance to find home and promote adoption. More than 60 adult dogs from 15 states will be competing this year on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

Among these athletic puppies and dogs are dozens of amazing stories, include those of several special needs canines who overcame the odds to play the big games.

Now you get to meet these amazing animals ahead of TV’s furriest football games. Look out for these adorable go-getters and play makers this February.

AUDREY

Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch

This deaf Australian shepherd/Border collie mix is ready to take on Dog Bowl.

ANNELEISE

Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

Shelter: Operation Underdog

This Beagle mix doesn’t need four legs to conquer the Dog Bowl field.

CAPTAIN WILL

Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

Shelter: The Sato Project

This Chihuahua/Shih Tzu mix is ready to lead his Dog Bowl team to victory.

BUMBLE

Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch

Both blind and hearing impaired, this Puppy Bowl starter doesn’t let anything hold him back.

WILL

Shelter: Doodle Rock Rescue

The doodle mix is ready to kick tail with his prosthetic during this year’s Puppy Bowl.

ELIJAH

Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch

He’s a German shepherd who doesn’t have full use of his back legs, but that doesn’t slow him down.

GIZMO

Keith Barraclough/Animal Planet

Shelter: 1Love4Animals

The Papillon mix is playing the Dog Bowl partially blind.

MR. BOJANGLES

Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue

This poodle/Shih Tzu mix is ready to roll into Dog Bowl.

SUTTY

Shelter: AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport

The three-legged Pomeranian wants that Dog Bowl MVP title.

WILMA

Shelter: Miami-Dade Animal Service

This Chihuahua is partially blind and fully prepared for Dog Bowl.