Get to Know the Nine Special Needs Dogs Playing in Puppy Bowl 2022 on Super Bowl Sunday
Among the over 115 canines competing in the 2022 Puppy Bowl are several pups who are hard of hearing, a dog in a wheelchair, and a pet with a neurological condition
As the Super Bowl 2022 draws near, so does the "Big Game" for pet lovers: The Puppy Bowl. Back for its 18th year, the Puppy Bowl will have more rescue dogs than ever before. Over 115 adoptable pooch participants —who are either playing on Team Ruff or Team Fluff — from dozens of U.S. rescues will take to the Puppy Bowl XVIII field on Super Bowl Sunday. Among these dozens of canine competitors are nine special needs puppies, who are ready to show off their skills.
Read on to learn more about these inspiring pooch players and their impressive accomplishments ahead of the Puppy Bowl.
Don't forget to tune into the main event to see these dogs in action. Puppy Bowl XVIII will air on February 13, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Animal Planet, or animal lovers can stream the three-hour special on discovery+ at the same time.
Ridley
Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed
Team: Ruff
Before being drafted to Puppy Bowl's Team Ruff, Ridley was surrendered to Virginia-based Green Dogs Unleashed by a breeder. After realizing the canine is hard of hearing, the pup's former owner decided to give Ridley to the rescue. Green Dogs Unleashed has extensive experience training, caring for, and adopting out special needs dogs. Ridley happened to find a home with the rescue's founder after enchanting her and her other special needs pet.
Benny
Rescue: Bosley's Place
Team: Fluff
A breeder surrendered Benny to Bosley's Place after realizing the two-week-old puppy had underdeveloped hind legs that would require specialized care. Bosley's Place, a neonatal rescue orphanage for puppies, had the expertise, time, and compassion that Benny needed to thrive. The rescue consulted with a vet, who diagnosed the pup with an abnormal, inoperable spinal deformity. In response, the vet and rescue worked together to create a care plan for Benny, which ensures the pet gets the most out of life. The dog's positive attitude and loving personality have already helped him exceed his caretakers' expectations.
Moby
Rescue: Harley's Haven
Team: Ruff
Moby was surrendered to Harley's Haven just 30 minutes after his birth due to having hard and soft cleft palates. The Pennslyvania rescue tube-fed the puppy every two hours for the first three weeks of his life. Through it all, the little dog proved he had a fighting spirit and the will to live by growing stronger each day. After getting a bit older and larger, the dog underwent cleft repair surgery, which he handled like a trooper.
Forrest
Rescue: Brandywine Valley SPCA
Team: Fluff
Forrest is a happy, well-loved dog today, but this wasn't always the case. West Chester, Pennslyvania's animal protective services team rescued the puppy from a cruelty situation and moved him to Brandywine Valley SPCA. Forrest required immediate veterinary care, including the removal of one of his eyes, due to the abuse he experienced at his former home. The humane law enforcement officer who rescued the dog adopted Forrest after the dog recovered.
Irwin
Rescue: The Sato Project
Team: Fluff
A Sato Project volunteer rescued Irwin after witnessing the stray puppy get hit by a car on the streets of Puerto Rico. The volunteer rushed Irwin to the rescue's clinic, where he received the care he needed to survive. One of the puppy's legs had to be amputated due to injuries sustained in the accident. After recovering from surgery, Irwin learned to walk on three legs and trust the kindness of his rescuers.
Bimini
Rescue: Orange Twins Rescue
Team: Ruff
Bimini was rescued as part of a drug raid when she was just over a month old and was placed in foster care. Her foster parent quickly noticed that the pup appeared to have mobility issues. Orange Twins Rescue took Bimini to a neurologist, who diagnosed her with cerebellar hypoplasia (CH). Cerebellar hypoplasia is a neurological condition in which the cerebellum develops to be smaller than usual, and it often affects mobility. With the support of her rescue and foster family, Bimini has learned to get around with ease on her own and only shows minor CH symptoms.
Bunny
Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed
Team: Fluff
Bunny is hard of hearing, but she doesn't let that slow her down. She is a happy, outgoing, capable pup who is sure to impress on the Puppy Bowl field.
Pongo
Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed
Team: Ruff
Pongo is another hard of hearing puppy assisted by Green Dogs Unleashed. The sweet, gentle dalmatian is currently in therapy dog training so that he can share his kind demeanor with others.
Rocket
Rescue: Double J Dog Ranch
Team: Fluff
Rocket is deaf and visually impaired, but that hasn't stopped him from fulfilling his dreams. The dog is not only playing in Puppy Bowl 2022 — but he has also found a forever home on a lake, where he enjoys goofing around with his human and canine siblings.
