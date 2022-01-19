Get to Know the Nine Special Needs Dogs Playing in Puppy Bowl 2022 on Super Bowl Sunday

As the Super Bowl 2022 draws near, so does the "Big Game" for pet lovers: The Puppy Bowl. Back for its 18th year, the Puppy Bowl will have more rescue dogs than ever before. Over 115 adoptable pooch participants —who are either playing on Team Ruff or Team Fluff — from dozens of U.S. rescues will take to the Puppy Bowl XVIII field on Super Bowl Sunday. Among these dozens of canine competitors are nine special needs puppies, who are ready to show off their skills.

Read on to learn more about these inspiring pooch players and their impressive accomplishments ahead of the Puppy Bowl.

Don't forget to tune into the main event to see these dogs in action. Puppy Bowl XVIII will air on February 13, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Animal Planet, or animal lovers can stream the three-hour special on discovery+ at the same time.