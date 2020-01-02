Puppy Bowl Is Coming! Meet the Adorable Pup Players Taking the Field on Super Bowl Sunday

The real reason to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday is almost here: The Puppy Bowl.

This adorable tradition is in its 16th year, and in 2020 it will be bigger and better than ever before. Like always, the special sporting event will feature dozens of adoptable puppies from shelters and rescues located across the country and around the world.

All of the pups are divided into two teams — #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff — playfighting for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at Geico Stadium. Each canine is also vying for the Bissell MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) Award.

Puppy lovers can expect to see special needs dogs, Colombian canines, celebrity-backed rescues and more on the field this year, cheered on by hamsters, pygmy goats, armadillos and kittens.

Before the big game on Sunday Feb. 2 at 3PM ET/12PM PT on Animal Planet, get to know a bit about “aww”-inducing athletes that make up the starting lineup of 2020’s Puppy Bowl XVI.