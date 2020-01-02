Puppy Bowl Is Coming! Meet the Adorable Pup Players Taking the Field on Super Bowl Sunday

The real reason to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday is almost here: The Puppy Bowl.
This adorable tradition is in its 16th year, and in 2020 it will be bigger and better than ever before. Like always, the special sporting event will feature dozens of adoptable puppies from shelters and rescues located across the country and around the world.
All of the pups are divided into two teams — #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff — playfighting for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at Geico Stadium. Each canine is also vying for the Bissell MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) Award.
Puppy lovers can expect to see special needs dogs, Colombian canines, celebrity-backed rescues and more on the field this year, cheered on by hamsters, pygmy goats, armadillos and kittens.
Before the big game on Sunday Feb. 2 at 3PM ET/12PM PT on Animal Planet, get to know a bit about “aww”-inducing athletes that make up the starting lineup of 2020’s Puppy Bowl XVI.
STRUDEL
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Citizens for Animal Protection of Houston
THEODORE
Team: Fluff
Rescue: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport of De Soto, Iowa
STARLA
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Danbury Animal Welfare Society of Bethel, Connecticut
WILBUR
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Paw Works of Ventura, California
MOCHA
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Foster Dogs NYC of New York City
Spritz
Team: Fluff
Rescue: JerseyGirls Animal Rescue of South Plainfield, New Jersey
RHUBARB
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Rescue Road Trips of Zanesville, Ohio
SOL
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Cartagena Paws of Cartagena, Colombia
POPPY
SADIE
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Paws CT of Norwalk, Connecticut
MAVERICK
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Virginia Beach SPCA of Virginia Beach, Virginia
RUMMY
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Cruzan Cowgirls of Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
LINUS
Team: Ruff
Rescue: New Life Animal Rescue of Marlton, New Jersey
ROOSTER
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Santuary Rescue of Richmond, Virginia
LEE
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Big Fluffy Dog Rescue of Nashville
LUCCA
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Texas Chihuahua Rescue of San Antonio, Texas
KENNY
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Animal Friends of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania
KINGERY
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Providence Animal Center of Upper Providence Township, Pennsylvania
JACK
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Love Leo Rescue of Los Angeles
KILLIAN
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed of Troy, Virginia
HUCK
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Vanderpump Dog Foundation of Los Angeles
GRANNY SMITH
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Paws Crossed NY of Westchester County, New York
GOLDIE
DOLLY
Team: Fluff
Resuce: Hearts and Bones Rescue of New York City
GINA
DARCY
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Ninna’s Road to Rescue of Benton, Louisana
FERRIS
Team: Ruff
Rescue: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport of De Soto, Iowa
FILBERT
COACH
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Morris Animal Refuge of Philadelphia
CRUMPET
Team: Ruff
Rescue: Angel City Pit Bulls of Los Angeles
BOBBY
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe, California
CANDY
Team: Ruff
Resuce: Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue of Argyle, Texas
ANISE
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Last Chance Animal Rescue of Waldorf, Maryland
DAPHNE
BERT
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Rescue Dogs Rock of New York City
CAFECITO
PAPAYA
Team: Fluff
Rescue: Shaggy Dog Rescue of Houston