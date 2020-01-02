Puppy Bowl Is Coming! Meet the Adorable Pup Players Taking the Field on Super Bowl Sunday

By Kelli Bender
January 02, 2020 03:15 PM

1 of 42

Animal Planet

The real reason to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday is almost here: The Puppy Bowl

This adorable tradition is in its 16th year, and in 2020 it will be bigger and better than ever before. Like always, the special sporting event will feature dozens of adoptable puppies from shelters and rescues located across the country and around the world. 

All of the pups are divided into two teams — #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff — playfighting for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at Geico Stadium. Each canine is also vying for the Bissell MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) Award. 

Puppy lovers can expect to see special needs dogs, Colombian canines, celebrity-backed rescues and more on the field this year, cheered on by hamsters, pygmy goats, armadillos and kittens. 

Before the big game on Sunday Feb. 2 at 3PM ET/12PM PT on Animal Planet, get to know a bit about “aww”-inducing athletes that make up the starting lineup of 2020’s Puppy Bowl XVI.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 42

STRUDEL

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff 

Rescue: Citizens for Animal Protection of Houston 

3 of 42

THEODORE

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport of De Soto, Iowa

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 42

STARLA 

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Danbury Animal Welfare Society of Bethel, Connecticut 

Advertisement

5 of 42

WILBUR 

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Paw Works of Ventura, California

6 of 42

MOCHA

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Foster Dogs NYC of New York City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 42

Spritz 

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: JerseyGirls Animal Rescue of South Plainfield, New Jersey 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 42

RHUBARB

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Rescue Road Trips of Zanesville, Ohio

Advertisement

9 of 42

SOL

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff 

Rescue: Cartagena Paws of Cartagena, Colombia 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 42

POPPY 

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue:  Last Chance Animal Rescue of Waldorf, Maryland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 42

SADIE

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Paws CT of Norwalk, Connecticut 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 42

MAVERICK

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Virginia Beach SPCA of Virginia Beach, Virginia 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 42

RUMMY

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Cruzan Cowgirls of Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 42

LINUS

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: New Life Animal Rescue of Marlton, New Jersey

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 42

ROOSTER

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Santuary Rescue of Richmond, Virginia 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 42

LEE

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Big Fluffy Dog Rescue of Nashville

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 42

LUCCA

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Texas Chihuahua Rescue of San Antonio, Texas

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 42

KENNY

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Animal Friends of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 42

KINGERY

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff 

Rescue: Providence Animal Center of Upper Providence Township, Pennsylvania

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 42

JACK

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff 

Rescue: Love Leo Rescue of Los Angeles 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 42

KILLIAN

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed of Troy, Virginia 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 42

HUCK

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Vanderpump Dog Foundation of Los Angeles

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 42

GRANNY SMITH

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Paws Crossed NY of Westchester County, New York 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 42

GOLDIE 

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Miami-Dade County Animal Services of Miami

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 42

DOLLY 

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Resuce: Hearts and Bones Rescue of New York City 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 42

GINA

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Last Chance Animal Rescue of Waldorf, Maryland

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 42

DARCY 

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff 

Rescue: Ninna’s Road to Rescue of Benton, Louisana 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 42

FERRIS

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport of De Soto, Iowa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 42

FILBERT 

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Double J Dog Ranch of Hauser, Idaho

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 42

COACH

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Morris Animal Refuge of Philadelphia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 42

CRUMPET 

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Angel City Pit Bulls of Los Angeles

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 42

BOBBY

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe, California 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 42

CANDY

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Resuce: Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue of Argyle, Texas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 42

ANISE

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Last Chance Animal Rescue of Waldorf, Maryland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 42

DAPHNE

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Double J Dog Ranch of Hauser, Idaho

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 42

BERT 

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Rescue Dogs Rock of New York City 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 42

CAFECITO

Animal Planet

Team: Ruff

Rescue: Miami-Dade County Animal Services of Miami

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 42

PAPAYA 

Animal Planet

Team: Fluff

Rescue: Shaggy Dog Rescue of Houston

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 42

ASPEN