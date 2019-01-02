Puppy Bowl Is Just 1 Month Away — and It's Already Too Cute to Handle

The best part of the Super Bowl just put out its first preview for 2019.

That’s right, the Puppy Bowl is back for its 15th year. The adorable Animal Planet staple will return on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. ET.

To get everyone pumped about the newest line-up of precious pups, Animal Planet released a teaser featuring beloved Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner.

In the clip, Schachner and a huge crowd of fans serenade a French bulldog pup with a rendition of Mötley Crüe’s “Home Sweet Home.” The spot is called “We Go Big So They Can Go Home” — a reference to the Puppy Bowl’s deep support for pet adoption. All of the puppies that compete in Puppy Bowl are adoptable and come from animal rescues across North America.

As the clip notes, Mötley Crüe did its part to help adoptable pets, donating the fee from the song’s use to animal rescues.

Stay tuned: now that we are just one month out, there is plenty more Puppy Bowl sweetness to come.