Skipper is "in great shape" and "moving around like a healthy puppy" after being born last week at Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City

'One of a Kind' Puppy Born in Oklahoma Believed to Be the First to Survive with 6 Legs

A tiny puppy named Skipper has made history as the first canine to beat the odds and survive being born with six legs.

Skipper, an 11-oz. Border Collie-Australian Shepherd mix, was born on Feb. 16 at Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City with six legs, two tails, two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts and two reproductive systems, the hospital said in a Facebook post.

"I don't think I'm probably gonna see another puppy in my lifetime like this," Dr. Everett, a veterinarian at Neel Veterinary Hospital, told local news station KFOR. "I would say she's probably one of a kind. She has four back limbs, two front limbs, two tails, two anuses."

According to the hospital, Skipper has congenital conjoining disorders called monocephalus dipygus and monocephalus rachipagus dibrachius tetrapus, which are the reason for her extra appendages.

Luckily, Skipper's "organs appear to be in great shape, she is peeing and pooping, and is very strong" the hospital said, adding that the sweet pup "nurses well and is growing appropriately so far."

Dr. Everett said, "She's moving around like a healthy puppy. I'm not currently seeing any outward signs of any pain or discomfort."

Due to her condition, Skipper may require physical therapy and assistance with mobility as she grows older, the hospital and Dr. Everett noted.

"With this puppy, without knowing exactly how things are wired inside or how she will continue to develop, we don't know how long she will live for," said Dr. Everett. "She might have a much shorter life expectancy than an average pup,"

But for now, Skipper is one happy and healthy puppy.