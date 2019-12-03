Utah Snowmobilers Rescue 3 Puppies Abandoned on Snowy Mountain: They Were 'Little Balls of Ice'

Image zoom Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue

Three Great Pyrenees puppies that were found abandoned in the mountains of Utah have been rescued and are now looking for new homes.

Two snowmobilers, named Kat Perry and Cory Holt, found the puppies in the state’s Monte Cristo Snowmobile Complex on Sunday afternoon, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue shared on Facebook. Officials said that the area where the puppies were found had just been covered with a new layer of snow over Thanksgiving.

Search and Rescue officers helped the snowmobilers save the dogs by providing a rescue sled. Once safely off the mountain, the three puppies were given to the Great Pyrenees Rescue of Montana, which will try to find them loving homes.

Snowmobilers Holt and Perry told KSTU that finding the puppies was “just dumb luck.” They told the outlet that they found the mother of the litter as well, but weren’t able to get her down.

“We didn’t have a leash, we didn’t have a rope or anything so we decided the best thing was [to] get these guys out first and then go back in and try to get her,” Holt said.

“The pups were cold, shivering and wet and just a little ball of ice,” Perry added.

According to KSTU, investigators believe the mother dog was protecting a flock of sheep on the mountain during the summer, but got separated from the herd and the rancher when she went off to have her litter. Volunteers are still searching for her.

“They were living in a sheep carcass. She had found a dead sheep and they had eaten, there was nothing left, just a little bit of wool and a few big bones. I’m sure that’s what she’d been eating on all fall,” Perry told the outlet.

The puppies are now recovering and will be put up for adoption once they are vetted, spayed and neutered. Holt and Perry told KSTU that they are considering keeping one of the dogs, who they’ve aptly named “Polar.”