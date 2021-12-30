The officers were "overwhelmed with Christmas feelings" when they came upon the situation, according to the Tulsa Police Department

Puppies Found Abandoned in Zipped Bag on Christmas Adopted by Police Officers Who Rescued Them

A little Christmas spirit has helped five puppies abandoned in Oklahoma land new forever homes!

Tulsa police officers have adopted four of the five puppies found stuffed inside a zipped duffel bag abandoned on the counter of a QuickTrip gas station at the corner of 91st and Mingo on Christmas night, the department shared Sunday on Facebook.

The officers were "overwhelmed with Christmas feelings" when they came upon the situation, per the social media post.

An employee at the gas station has adopted the fifth and final pup.

Along with the post, the department also shared photos of Officers Cordova, Pashley, Perry, and Johns posing with the rescued pups outside the police station and of two of the newly adopted puppies, both of which have black white markings.

"Big thanks to the cute pups, awesome officers, and QT employee," the department wrote on social media about the rescue and pet adoptions.

The department also encouraged readers to adopt any new pet companions they wish to add to the family rather than buy from breeders.

"If you're looking for a pet, please adopt don't shop, there are lots of rescues and shelters that are over capacity for abandoned pets," the Tulse Police Department added in their Facebook post.

On Thursday, the Tulsa Police Department said in a second Facebook post that the puppies saved after being dropped at the QuckTrip on Christmas "are now growing fast and doing great."

The four officers made their national TV debut on Thursday's episode of Fox & Friends, where they talked about the rescued puppies with the animals sitting in their laps.