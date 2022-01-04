Even Dogs That Are 'Aggressive Pullers' Can't Wiggle Out of This Fleece-Lined Puffer Harness
Going on walks with your dog might just be the easiest way to spend some daily quality time with your four-legged friend, but keeping them in line is not as simple. Dogs who aren't trained to heel might pull their harnesses or run every which way they want to go, so it's helpful to have a no-pull harness that keeps a simple walk with your dog from turning into a battle of wills.
Better yet? A harness that's warm, waterproof, and comfortable so that fussy pups won't snake out of them within seconds, and Amazon shoppers say even dogs can't wiggle their way out of Puppia's Mountaineer II winter vest harness. "This is the best strap-in harness puffer dog coat," wrote a pet parent, who described it as a "super secure" harness that gave them "no problems walking [their] one-year-old [dog] Sammy who is an aggressive puller."
Buy It! Puppia Mountaineer II Winter Fleece Dog Vest in Large, $59.20 (orig. $74); amazon.com
It's so popular that many colors of Puppia's harness are actually out of stock or selling out fast (including the neon-green option), but this shouldn't be a surprise. Made with a soft fleece interior lining and an outer waterproof coat, the harness is perfect for cold and wet winter days. The brand is even Reese Witherspoon-approved, whose late French bulldog Pepper once wore a bright blue Puppia Soft Harness.
It's a "great winter vest for our small dachshund," said a reviewer of the Mountaineer II harness. "The vest fits well and keeps him warm while out in the cold winter. The harness is strong and he will never be able to break it."
Others also rave about its convenient step-in design. "This vest is excellent quality and performs exactly as described," another pet parent praised. "The integrated harness is so convenient — the leash attaches directly to the vest. The harness is very sturdy and solidly attached to the vest. Our puppers dislike anything pulled over their heads, so we all prefer the step-in design. The fabric under the back zipper helps keep their long fur from getting caught in the zipper, which is always a win."
Since Puppia's Mountaineer II harness is nearly sold out in so many colors, we've narrowed down four colorways that are still fully in stock. Hurry and shop them to stop your dog from pulling you around the next time you go out for a walk on a wintry day.
Buy It! Puppia Mountaineer II Winter Fleece Dog Vest in Small, $59.20 (orig. $74); amazon.com
Buy It! Puppia Mountaineer II Winter Fleece Dog Vest in Medium, $59.20 (orig. $74); amazon.com
Buy It! Puppia Mountaineer II Winter Fleece Dog Vest in Large, $59.20; amazon.com
Buy It! Puppia Mountaineer II Winter Fleece Dog Vest in Extra Large, $62.08; amazon.com
