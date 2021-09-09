12 Gifts for Dog Owners Obsessed with Pumpkin Spice and Pooches

Pumpkin spice season is here and this year dogs can join in on the fun with safe, tasty and sweet-smelling pumpkin spice products for pets

By Kelli Bender
September 09, 2021 04:40 PM
It's the Great Pumpkin Season

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has returned to Starbucks, which means pumpkin spice season has officially begun. So many humans are enamored with the aroma and taste of pumpkin spice that there are now pumpkin spice products for pups!

Read on to see all the ways dog lovers can enjoy pumpkin spice products with their pooches. 

Buy it! Organic Pumpkin Spice Treats, $8.00; WildOne.com

Dress to Impress

Get your pet a Halloween costume they can wear all fall! 

Buy it! Rubie's Puppy Latte Pet Costume, $17.68; Amazon.com

Pumpkins for Pups

A portion of the proceeds from this pumpkin spice coffee you can brew at home go to animal rescue initiatives across the country. 

Buy it! Pumpkin Spice Coffee, $13.99; GroundsandHoundsCoffeee.com

Smelling Spicy

Smell pumpkin spice instead of wet dog when bathing your pooch, thanks to this autumn-inspired pet shampoo. 

Buy it! Pupkin's Spice Latte Conditioning Shampoo, $21.10; NaturesSpecialties.com

PSL Love on a Leash

This collar will let baristas know that your dog respects pumpkin spice lattes as much as you do. 

Buy it! Pumpkin Spice Dog Collar, $17.50; Etsy.com

Too Cute Cookies

These tasty-looking treats are designed for dogs and are packed with pet-safe ingredients, so your dog can indulge guilt-free on a festive fall snack. 

Buy it! Pup-kin Spice Cookie Box, $39.95; Wufers.com

Pumpkin Spice Takes the Cake

Those looking to feed pumpkin spice to an entire party full of pooches can do so with this easy-to-make, pet-friendly cake mix. 

Buy it! Pooch Cake Wheat-Free Pumpkin Spice Cake Mix, $6.36; Chewy.com

Play With Your Food

Dogs can always be a paw's reach away from a pumpkin spice latte with this seasonal toy. 

Buy it! Bootique Pumpkin Spice Fiend Plush Dog Toy, $9.99; Petco.com

Autumn Aroma

Eliminate pesky pet odors and fill a room with the sweet smell of pumpkin spice by lighting a single wick. 

Buy it! Pet House Pumpkin Spice Natural Soy Candle, $21.95; Chewy.com

Partners in Crime

Let the coffee shop know that you and your dog are serious about your drinks with matching ensembles. 

Buy it! All I Need Is Pumpkin Spice And My Dog Shirt/Bandana Combo, $36.00; Etsy.com

Lovin' Spoonful

This peanut butter made just for dogs has a pumpkin spice option for the canines who want to add a little autumn to their bowl. 

Buy it! Pumpkin Spice Wag Butter, $9.95; BigSpoonRoasters.com

Pumpkin Does the Belly Good

Make your dog their own PSL with this pet-friendly powder designed to go on top of food or into a pup's water, which helps promote good digestive health in canines.

Buy it! Pumpkin Latte Digestive Health Powder, $23.89; Amazon.com

 

