12 Gifts for Dog Owners Obsessed with Pumpkin Spice and Pooches

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has returned to Starbucks, which means pumpkin spice season has officially begun. So many humans are enamored with the aroma and taste of pumpkin spice that there are now pumpkin spice products for pups!

Read on to see all the ways dog lovers can enjoy pumpkin spice products with their pooches.

Buy it! Organic Pumpkin Spice Treats, $8.00; WildOne.com