Even Your Cat Can Enjoy a Pumpkin Spice Latte Thanks to These Handmade Catnip Toys from Amazon

Dogs get Puppuccinos, but any drive-thru excursion typically leaves your feline friends in the dust. So, to make up for not usually getting to celebrate the few gourd-laden months of the year, shoppers can surprise their cats with a pumpkin spice latte-themed catnip toy, courtesy of Amazon. Hailing from the Handmade section, these hand-stitched and hand-stuffed toys are truly the cat's meow. And with one of these little latte cup toys, your four-legged friend is about to be as on-trend as you.