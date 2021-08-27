Even Your Cat Can Enjoy a Pumpkin Spice Latte Thanks to These Handmade Catnip Toys from Amazon
Pumpkin spice latte season is officially upon us, which means getting stoked for all things autumn is totally fair game now (and definitely not too early). But while you're living it up at pumpkin patches, grabbing a PSL at every Starbucks you can set your sights on, and thinking about your upcoming Halloween costume, it doesn't mean your cat has to miss out on all the fall-themed fun.
Dogs get Puppuccinos, but any drive-thru excursion typically leaves your feline friends in the dust. So, to make up for not usually getting to celebrate the few gourd-laden months of the year, shoppers can surprise their cats with a pumpkin spice latte-themed catnip toy, courtesy of Amazon. Hailing from the Handmade section, these hand-stitched and hand-stuffed toys are truly the cat's meow. And with one of these little latte cup toys, your four-legged friend is about to be as on-trend as you.
Buy It! Made By Tricia Pumpkin Spice Latte Organic Catnip Cat Toy, $6.99; amazon.com
The body of the toy is made from a wool-blend felt and the filling is stuffed with organic catnip, because your cat deserves only the finer things in life. And each one of these petite latte mugs is actually handmade out in Portland, Oregon. If you really want your cat to feel those fall vibes, the seller has catnip toys in the shape of candy corns, pumpkins, and ghosts, too.
Like the excitement we get from pumpkin spice lattes, one in two cats get a thrill from catnip, according to WebMD. This can either rile them up for play or help them chill out. Because of this, the site mentions it's a great tool to use for training and as a treat, of course. So why not customize it to match the season?
Shop these adorable toys as fall officially starts to kick off. You may not be earning coffee rewards, but you'll certainly get brownie points from your pet. Plus, it's only fair that your kitty gets to indulge in a cat-friendly version of a pumpkin spice latte this autumn, too.