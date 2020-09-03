New Festive Pumpkin Spice Dog Cookie Treats Let Canines Enjoy the PSL Craze Safely

It's time for canines to enjoy a sweet snack with one of fall's favorite flavors: pumpkin spice!

Pumpkin spice lattes have already returned, letting PSL lovers get there first sips of fall ahead of the start of the season.

Now, pooches can get some of that early pumpkin-spiced excitement too.

Wüfers, an online premium dog treat company, introduced their "Pup-kin Spice Box" on Sept. 1. This creation is packed with hand-decorated cookies that offer "a perfect dog-friendly spin on the favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte."

The treats, which come shaped like pumpkins, bones, pie, and to-go coffee cups are made up of "wholesome and locally sourced ingredients," according to the company. While it may be tempting to let your pup gobble up all the adorable cookies in the Pup-kin Spice Box in one sitting, these tasty treats are made to last.

Each treat in the box is individually-wrapped in recyclable packaging and can be stored for up to 15 months, so your dog can enjoy that coveted pumpkin spice flavor outside of autumn.

Canada-based Wüfers is known for having fun with their products. The company also makes festive, edible dog products for Halloween, birthdays, Valentine's Day, and more. They even have an advent cookie calendar for canines.

