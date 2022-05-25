Mila, a seven-week-old pug born with bilateral luxated elbows, died Monday of cardiac arrest under anesthesia, The Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary announced

Pug Puppy Born with Upside Down Paws Dies During Corrective Surgery: 'She Was So Loved'

An animal sanctuary in Oklahoma is mourning the loss of a rescued seven-week-old pug puppy with a rare birth condition.

The Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary shared the heartbreaking update Monday on Facebook. Jennie Hays, the facility's founder, revealed that the rescue puppy, Mila, who was born with bilateral luxated elbows, leaving her with upside-down facing paws, died from cardiac arrest during surgery to correct her condition.

"I don't know how to say this and I can barely physically even type this but I promised I would keep you updated," Hays wrote on behalf of the sanctuary. "Mila went into cardiac arrest under anesthesia and despite 12 attempts at CPR and everything humanly possible to revive her she was unable to be revived."

"I cannot even begin to accept or process this. Her loss is too big. She was so loved and we are eviscerated, as are her vet team," the statement continued. "Please allow us some time to even begin this soul-crushing process of grieving her. I would do anything to have a better update."

Skiatook Paws and Claws Rescue rescued the pug with her brother, who also had the condition but only in one leg, and then reached out to Oliver and Friends, which has experience caring for pets with special needs, for help.

"Without surgery, she will never walk, run, or play like a normal dog," Oliver and Friends wrote in a Facebook post introducing Mila on May 16 and comparing the pug to a dog named Milo, a canine with the same condition that the rescue helped previously.

"If you've followed us with Milo, you know how necessary this is for a normal life. Milo did incredible and we have no doubts (though always anxiety, as with any animal facing major surgery) Mila will do incredible too. After all, she's got Milo to cheer her on!" the post continued.

Following Mila's tragic death, many people shared their condolences to the Oliver and Friends staff on social media.

"Oh guys, I'm so sorry. You did everything you could. She was very loved. Thank you for giving her a chance," one Facebook user wrote.