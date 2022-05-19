Animal Sanctuary Rescues Pug Puppy Born with Rare Condition Leaving Dog with Upside Down Paws

An animal sanctuary in Oklahoma is asking for help after rescuing a 7-week-old pug puppy with a rare birth condition.

The Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary is asking its Facebook followers to donate money towards surgery for its newest rescue puppy Mila, who was born with bilateral luxated elbows leaving her with upside-down facing paws.

The tiny pug was first rescued by Skiatook Paws and Claws Rescue with her brother, who also had the condition but only in one leg, and that organization then reached out to Oliver and Friends who has experience dealing with a condition as severe as hers.

"Without surgery, she will never walk, run, or play like a normal dog," Oliver and Friends wrote in a post, noting the dog with this condition they had previously helped was named Milo.

"If you've followed us with Milo, you know how necessary this is for a normal life. Milo did incredible and we have no doubts (though always anxiety, as with any animal facing major surgery) Mila will do incredible too. After all, she's got Milo to cheer her on!" the post continued.

The rescue offered an update regarding Mila's condition on Thursday after she underwent sedation and she had a CT scan of her limbs.

"She did fantastic through her CT and thankfully recovered from sedation like a champ (always a bit of concern with brachycephalic dogs). Her surgery is scheduled for Monday at 8am," the rescue's post said.

"The plan is to align the bones and use an external fixator and thick rubber bands to pin the ulna (lower bone in the lower leg) and the humerus, holding everything in place but HOPEFULLY not completely fusing the elbows, giving her some degree of future movement. This may not work because the degree of luxation has prevented some important ridges where the bones are supposed to "fit" from forming, but at this point the surgeons believe it's worth a shot!"

"If it doesn't work, then her elbows will be fused like [brother]Milo. Which is certainly not devastating, as you know he has a full mostly normal life! The other good news with going at it this way is the possibility she won't have to be half body hard casted for weeks like Milo was, which was arguably the most difficult part for us," the rescue explained in the post.

While she waits for her big surgery, Mila is being surrounded in love and giving everyone lots of pug kisses.

"In the meantime she's been living her best life! She's very playful and has quite a fierce attitude which will suit her well for the future recovery," the rescue said.

