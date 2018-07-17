Good Boy Dog Escapes Home, Gets Bad Boy Mugshot After Being Picked Up by the Police

placeholder
Kelli Bender
July 17, 2018 03:40 PM

Bean isn’t bad to the bone — just a little lost.

The adorable pug managed to slip away from her owner in Cape May, New Jersey, and was picked up by the cops after officers spotted the pooch wandering around yards in the neighborhood.

The Cape May Police Department brought the canine criminal back to the station and booked her, even posting a mugshot of the pug on the department’s Facebook page.

Cape May Police Department

“This is what happens when you run away from home. This guy was captured sneaking through yards on the 1300 block on New Jersey Avenue.#pugmug,” the police department posted with the photo, which has now been shared 8,000 times.

Thanks to the shot, police were able to locate Bean’s owner and release the dog on bail, which, according to a subsequent Facebook post, was paid for in cookies.

The Associated Press reports that Bean is now back with her owner enjoying lots of naps after a tiring taste of crime.

 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now