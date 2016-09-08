Doug the Pug Creates Perfect Pup-Filled Stranger Things Parody

The Facebook dog star makes the perfect Barb from Netflix's Stranger Things

By Kelli Bender
Updated January 13, 2021 03:48 PM
The tried-and-true formula to make any great thing even better is to just add pugs.

This has been proven once again with Doug the Pug‘s newest video, Stranger Pugs.

In the clip, dogfluencer Doug, he of Justin Bieber mimicry, takes on Netflix smash hit Stranger Things.

The pug’s portrayal of the main characters, beloved Barb and waffle-worshipping Eleven included, is pretty much pitch-perfect … there is just a little less panting in the original ’80s horror/sci-fi homage series.

As Doug himself sums up in the description for the Facebook video, “Stranger Pugs > Stranger Things

