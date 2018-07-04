Meet the Canine Heroes Who Devote Every Day to Caring for Our Human Heroes

The Fourth of July is the perfect time to recognize all of those who have sacrificed and fought to make our country better.

Unfortunately, veterans often need more than our thoughts and prayers when they return from their deployments. According to Southeastern Guide Dogs, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed that about 20 veterans commit suicide each day.

In an effort to combat these numbers and help veterans battling PTSD, Southeastern Guide Dogs breeds, raises, trains and places canines free of charge not only for the visually impaired but for veterans in need of a supportive friend as well.

These PTSD service dogs provide a calming presence for veterans, helping to pull them out of the reclusive darkness that can plague their lives when they return home and supportively shepherding them through distressing flashbacks.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

The video above is a celebration of both the human heroes who fought for our country, and the talented dogs who show up every day, every moment to care for them.

To learn more about Southeastern Guide Dogs and how you can support its work, visit the organization’s website now .