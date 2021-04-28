These $10 Ear Drops for Pets Are Loved by Amazon Reviewers in the UK — and They're Finally Available Stateside

It’s been a few days and you’ve noticed that your pup’s been paying special attention to his ears. He’s shaking his head often, rubbing those long lobes on the corner of your brand new desk, and practically begging you for extra ear scratches. You know the signs — it’s time to pick up a pet ear cleaner. The easiest way to dive into all that waxy build-up (ew), according to over 7,000 five-star reviewers from the United Kingdom, is to reach for the Pro Pooch Dog Ear Cleaner Drops on Amazon, which are finally available for us pet owners on this side of the pond.