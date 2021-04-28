These $10 Ear Drops for Pets Are Loved by Amazon Reviewers in the UK — and They're Finally Available Stateside
It’s been a few days and you’ve noticed that your pup’s been paying special attention to his ears. He’s shaking his head often, rubbing those long lobes on the corner of your brand new desk, and practically begging you for extra ear scratches. You know the signs — it’s time to pick up a pet ear cleaner. The easiest way to dive into all that waxy build-up (ew), according to over 7,000 five-star reviewers from the United Kingdom, is to reach for the Pro Pooch Dog Ear Cleaner Drops on Amazon, which are finally available for us pet owners on this side of the pond.
“These pet ear drops can do a good job of cleaning and maintaining healthy ears,” Paul Amerling, DVM, a New York-based veterinarian, tells PEOPLE. “They can be used to prevent an infection from happening with regular, proper use.”
Buy It! Pro Pooch Dog Ear Cleaner, $9.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
But let’s back up for a moment. Are you sure this isn’t an ear infection? Could it be a deeper problem, like allergies, parasites, or a ruptured eardrum? These are the questions you need to ask your vet when you bring Floppy in for an appointment to have those ears checked out before using these (or any other) over-the-counter drops, Amerling advises.
“Some people might see their pets shaking their heads and rubbing their ears and assume they just need to be cleaned, and they’ll pick up a product online or at their local pet shop,” Amerling tells us. “But it says right on the bottle of these drops that they’re not made to treat infections, so you need to get the all-clear from your vet first.”
After knowing for sure that your pooch — or cat! These drops are safe for both cats and dogs — just needs a quick cleaning, you can join the more than 7,000 five-star reviewers these drops have amassed on Amazon in the U.K. and the growing number in the U.S. as well.
“Been trying loads of home remedies and other products, some helped a little bit but nothing made it better,” one British reviewer notes. “Tried this for three days in which we saw a massive improvement, but still some itching, so took him to the vet just to check. On examination, the vet said ‘wow, his ear looks really good,’ and recommended we continue to use this cleaner once a day.”
Others raved about the gentle, non-toxic, and naturally derived ingredients of the Pro Pooch Dog Ear Cleaner Drops, and one even called the product a “breath of fresh air.”
“As a doctor, I rigorously examine the ingredients of anything I use on my dogs,” the reviewer writes. “This product is a breath of fresh air indeed. This is the only product I could find which has ingredients which not only work, but which cause no harm.”
We love that the Pro Pooch drops aren’t tested on animals and that the company has pledged to donate a portion of their proceeds to Mayhew, an international animal welfare charity Meghan Markle previously visited when she lived in London. If you’re also into four-legged philanthropy, these drops from Amazon might just be for you...and your pet.
