Meet Gino! Priyanka Chopra Surprises Husband Nick Jonas with German Shepherd Puppy as He Wakes Up

Meet Gino!

Priyanka Chopra surprised her husband Nick Jonas with a German shepherd puppy on Tuesday as an early anniversary gift — and caught his reaction on camera.

In the video, the Quantico star, 37, films herself waking up her hubby of nearly one year, shaking him awake and saying “good morning” before picking up Gino to plop him onto the bed. “Who’s that?” she says to the pup as he excitedly paws at the “Jealous” singer.

Jonas, 27, is momentarily confused, asking, “What? What?” as the pooch, wearing a white bow, continues to paw and sniff at his face.

But once Jonas finished waking up and realized what was going on, he couldn’t wait to name Gino and get in plenty of puppy cuddles.

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning,” Jonas wrote in an Instagram post introducing the pup, including the video and some photos with his new furry friend. “Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman.“

The Jonas Brothers band member then added, “I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️ 🐕.”

Chopra reposted Jonas’ Instagram, writing in her caption, “so much cute in the same frame. 😂🐶❤ happy almost anniversary baby.”

Like any doting dog parent, Jonas quickly set up an Instagram account for Gino — and the now-famous pooch already had more than 65,000 followers as of Tuesday afternoon.

Image zoom Nick Jonas and new puppy Gino Nick Jonas/Instagram

Image zoom Nick Jonas and puppy Gino Nick Jonas/Instagram

Image zoom Puppy Gino Nick Jonas/Instagram

Chopra and Jonas are already dog parents to Diana, who Chopra has had since 2016 (the rescue pup even shared an ELLE India cover with the actress last year).

Diana welcomed her “baby brother” to the family on her own Instagram account with a photo of Jonas snuggling up to Gino.

The addition of Gino to the family comes almost one year to the day after Jonas and Chopra tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra’s home country of India on December 1, 2018. The pair also wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day, and subsequently held several wedding receptions.