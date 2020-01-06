Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Joke Their New Puppy 'Didn't Get an Invite' to the Golden Globes

Where’s Gino?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed they tried to bring their new German shepherd puppy to the 77th Annual Golden Globes Award ceremony on Sunday, but were sadly told “no.”

“He’s the best,” Jonas, 27, said of the pooch on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. “She surprised me on our anniversary with a new German shepherd puppy named Gino.”

The happy couple also shared how they decided on the breed, with Chopra, 37, telling Ryan Seacrest “Well, Nick suggested that he wanted a big pup. I have a little [dog] called Diana and I don’t think she was enough for him, he kept saying, you know, it would be awesome to get a German shepherd.”

When asked if Gino and Diana travel everywhere with Chopra and Jonas, the “Only Human” singer said “We thought about bringing him tonight, but they said no.”

Chopra, who wore a pink off-the-shoulder gown and wreath necklace, added, “He didn’t get an invite.”

Image zoom Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Chopra and Jonas welcomed Gino into their family in November. The puppy was an early anniversary gift from Chopra, who filmed Jonas’ reaction and shared it on Instagram.

In the video, Chopra films herself waking up her hubby, shaking him awake and saying “good morning” before picking up Gino to plop him onto the bed. “Who’s that?” she says to the pup as he excitedly paws at Jonas.

Jonas is momentarily confused, asking, “What? What?” as Gino, wearing a white bow, continues to paw and sniff at his face.

But once Jonas finished waking up and realized what was going on, he couldn’t wait to get plenty of puppy cuddles – and launch the dog’s Instagram.

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning,” Jonas wrote in an Instagram post introducing the pup, including the video and some photos with his new furry friend. “Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman.“

Since his arrival, Gino has contributed to “some division in the family,” Jonas said during an appearance on The Late Late Show in December.

While Jonas explained that he “sort of adopted” Diana when he and Chopra got together, the two dogs are unfortunately at odds with one another.

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra The Image Direct

“We put both our dogs on Instagram and Diana’s been on Instagram for about a year and a half, and Gino, he doubled her followers in a day,” the “Jealous” singer admitted. “She was not happy about that.”

Since setting up Gino’s account just weeks ago, the couple’s new dog gained nearly 330,000 followers, while Diana remains at almost 150,000.

Despite the furry feud, Gino continues to be “a bundle of joy” and Jonas hopes his pet will not only keep him smiling but healthy, too.

“We’re trying to train him to also be a diabetic awareness dog,” Jonas, who has Type 1 diabetes, shared. “So, he might be able to detect whenever I’m having low blood sugar or high blood sugar or whatever it is.”

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in Chopra’s home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.