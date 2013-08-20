First Furballs: Meet the Presidential Pets!
From Bo and Sunny to Millie and Checkers, meet the furry residents who’ve called the White House home
Major & Champ Biden
President-Elect Joe Biden's German shepherd, Major, will make history as the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, according to NBC News.
The Biden family adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in November 2018, 10 years after the couple welcomed their first German shepherd, Champ.
Additionally, Biden and his wife Jill told CBS Sunday Morning they plan to get a cat sometime around the January 2021 inauguration.
"I love having animals around the house," Jill told Fox 5's Angie Goff.
Bo & Sunny Obama
It was a sunny day indeed for the First Family, who expanded their canine brood on Aug. 19, 2013, with a furry addition: Portuguese water dog Sunny, who joined rambunctious fellow Portuguese water dog Bo in the White House. Bo was the perfect Capitol tour guide for his sister: after going home with the Obama family in 2009, Bo attracted major media attention, traveling with the Obamas and making public appearances of his own.
Barney Bush
George W. Bush’s Scottish terrier Barney may have earned notoriety for biting a member of the press corps, but he had his cute moments, starring in a series of White House videos with puppy pal Miss Beazley.
Buddy & Socks Clinton
Chocolate Lab Buddy loved nuzzling his way into Bill Clinton’s conversations, while Socks the cat (inset, with Hillary Clinton) was daughter Chelsea’s preferred pet. The fuzzy feline lived out his final years with Betty Currie, the President’s former personal secretary.
Millie Bush
The springer spaniel earned fame for “writing” Millie’s Book: As Dictated to Barbara Bush – landing her on the New York Times bestseller list – and later gave birth to another White House puppy, George H.W. Bush’s pet Ranger.
Rex Reagan
Ronald Reagan got Rex, a 1-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel, from conservative writer William F. Buckley. The new pooch replaced the more oafish Lucky, who moved to the Reagan ranch.
Liberty Ford
Let freedom ring! Gerald Ford was often seen frolicking with his golden retriever Liberty, a gift from daughter Susan.
The Nixon Four
While Richard Nixon was Vice President he played papa to the infamous Checkers. But years later as President, he looked after French poodle Vicky, Yorkie Pasha and an Irish setter named King Timahoe.
Him Johnson
The peculiarly named pup joined three other beagles – plus a collie and a mutt – during Lyndon Johnson’s term. But when the President lifted Him by his ears, he gave dog lovers something to bark about.
Shadrach Kennedy
No puppies here! Instead, John F. Kennedy admired his 7-in. salamander Shadrach, a gift from 7-year-old nephew Robert Kennedy Jr.
Fala Roosevelt
Franklin Delano Roosevelt took Fala on a 1940 cruise – and virtually everywhere else he went, too. The commander-in-chief often joked that the Scottie resented Republican attacks on his policies.
King Tut Hoover
Herbert Hoover released this photo of himself with King Tut, reportedly to warm his icy image. The large dog later went on to dutifully patrol the White House grounds.
Coolidge's Canine
“Any man who does not like dogs and want them about does not deserve to be in the White House,” was Calvin Coolidge’s famous phrase. The President, with wife Grace (pictured), also raised raccoons, a mockingbird, a bear cub, tiger cubs and a wallaby.