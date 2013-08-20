First Furballs: Meet the Presidential Pets!

President-Elect Joe Biden's German shepherd, Major, will make history as the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, according to NBC News.

The Biden family adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in November 2018, 10 years after the couple welcomed their first German shepherd, Champ.

Additionally, Biden and his wife Jill told CBS Sunday Morning they plan to get a cat sometime around the January 2021 inauguration.

"I love having animals around the house," Jill told Fox 5's Angie Goff.