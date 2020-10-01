The Joe Bitin' has a large tube squeaker while The Dognald has shreddable hair and grunts when chewed

BARK Turns Presidential Candidates into Chewable Dog Toys: Meet Joe Bitin' and The Dognald

Pet company BARK has released presidential candidate dog toys, which means your pet finally gets to chews their favorite nominee.

Just in time for the 2020 presidential election, BARK is selling its newest toy, the Joe Bitin', joining the brand's already popular toy, The Dognald, which was first released in 2015.

According to a press release, The Dognald sold out 48 hours after launching in 2015 and has since become one of the most searched items on BARK's e-commerce platform.

The chewable toys inspired by Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Republican nominee Donald Trump include different features that are specific to each candidate.

The Joe Bitin' shows Biden dressed in a blue suit with an American flag pin and flashing a smile.

"Folks, here's the deal: Joe Bitin' is literally stuffed with a large squeaker," the description reads. "He is ready on day one for chewing, wrasslin', and fetch. That's no malarkey!"

The Dognald is described as "one doggedly determined Repuplican."

The plush toy features Trump wearing a blue suit with a red tie, and giving a soft smirk.

His orange hair is also "shreddable," making it the perfect toy for a playful pup.

"The Dognald is ready to lead ... your pup to playtime. Your dog will love The Dognald's reinforced seams, perfect for tough debates," the description reads.

Unlike the Joe Bitin', the Dognald was created to grunt instead of squeak when chewed.

"And, you'll never hear this plush guy squeak. Squeaking is for wimps. When chewed, The Dognald grunts. Like a winner," the description continues.