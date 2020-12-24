President-Elect Joe Biden’s German Shepherds Are Polar Opposites in Adorable Christmas Video

The Bidens will be bringing German Shepherds Champ and Major to the White House in January

President-elect Joe Biden's dogs, Champ and Major, are in the holiday spirit — albeit in very different ways.

In an adorable video shared on social media Thursday, the Biden German Shepherds show off their individual personalities set to the tune of "We Wish You A Merry Christmas."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"No matter how you’re celebrating this year, Champ and Major wish you a Merry Christmas," Biden, 78, wrote alongside the silly clip.

Dr. Jill Biden, also shared the clip Thursday, writing, "A very special Christmas message from Champ and Major."

The video begins with Champ peacefully sitting on a dog bed under a Christmas tree, lounging alongside several stuffed Santas and a blanket. The pooch even has a mug that says "Santa's Helper" next to him. A slow version of the classic Christmas tune plays in the background, until Major appears and the music quickly changes to a rock-and-roll version of the song.

Unlike his counterpart, Major — who will be the first rescue dog to live in the White House — is anything but peaceful, and shakes a stuffed Santa as he runs down the stairs towards Champ.

The video hilariously alternates between the two dogs, until they both appear under the tree with the message, "No matter how you celebrate, Merry Christmas — Champ and Major Biden."

Biden injured his foot while playing with Major in late November, and he was given a walking boot for the healing process.

Recounting the incident to CNN, Biden said that it wasn't "a very exciting story."

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,” Biden explained. "And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball ... and he ran."

"And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened," Biden said, adding, "Oh man, not a very exciting story."

Image zoom Dr. Jill Biden, Joe Biden | Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On Monday, Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech novel coronavirus vaccine. The president-elect's shot was broadcast on TV from Delaware's ChristianaCare Hospital.

Referring to healthcare workers, Biden told reporters "we owe these folks an awful lot," and added that he got the shot on TV "to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it's available, to take the vaccine."