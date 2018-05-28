How to Prepare Your Dog for the Beach — and a Fun-Filled Summer

Summer has arrived!

It’s time to hit the beach, and as an animal lover, you want your furry best friend to join. Great! But before you and your canine visit the sand and surf, you need to be prepared.

PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin has the information you need to know before you slap on sunscreen and slip on your flip-flops.

Prior to leaving for the beach, make sure you look up your destination’s rules on dogs and, pack a leash for the trip.

Sunscreen, lots of water, a source of shade and towels are all beach essentials you should pack for yourself and for your pet, too.

Once you’re at the beach, make sure your pooch stays out of the rip tide and doesn’t eat any sand!

To get the full rundown of what you need to know before taking your dog to the beach, watch the video above, then get ready for a fun-filled, sun-filled Memorial Day weekend with Fido.