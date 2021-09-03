Lightning the two-toed sloth is expecting her first child this fall and is practicing for motherhood with a small plush sloth

Pregnant Sloth at Cincinnati Zoo Gets Stuffed Animal to Cuddle and Carry to Prep for Motherhood

Lightning the two-toed sloth has a new friend!

The Cincinnati Zoo resident recently started toting a sloth stuffed animal. According to WLWT, zookeepers are giving her time with the plush to help prepare Lightning for motherhood.

In February, the Ohio zoo announced that Lightning is expecting a child with her mate Moe. This highly anticipated arrival is due this fall and will be the first baby sloth for Lightning and the Cincinnati Zoo.

"We are so excited that Lightning is pregnant! The sloth animal care team has been on this journey since 2016 and now we are so pleased to bring our sloth fans along for the rest of the ride and into this new baby's life." the Cincinnati Zoo's interpretive animal team leader, Sarah Swanson, shared as part of Lightning's pregnancy announcement. Patience is a must when you work with sloths!"

Lightning moved to the Cincinnati Zoo in November 2019 on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan (SSP). She met 21-year-old Moe in December of 2019, and while it took some months for the sloths to warm to each other, the animals became close during the pandemic.

pregnant sloth with stuffed animal Credit: Cincinnati Zoo

Now, Lightning is preparing to give birth in the weeks ahead. Time with the small stuffed sloth helps her get comfortable with the sensation of carrying her baby. Having zookeepers place and remove the plush also helps prepare Lightning for when caretakers need to handle her child for health checks.