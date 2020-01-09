Pregnant Giraffe Unexpectedly Dies at Utah Zoo: 'We Are Absolutely Heartbroken'

Image zoom

Utah’s Hogle Zoo is in mourning.

“Dear friends, these are the days it’s tough here at the Zoo,” the Salt Lake City zoo wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “We have to tell you about the unexpected and sudden loss of our beautiful giraffe, Pogo, and her unborn calf.”

Pogo, who was “also mama to Georgetta,” was a beloved favorite among the zoo’s caretakers and visitors.

“Pogo is likely the one you fed during summertime giraffe feedings,” the zoo added in their post.

According to the zoo, Pogo was showing no signs of illness or distress until she suddenly “didn’t appear comfortable” on Sunday afternoon.

“By Monday afternoon, Pogo’s condition was not improving. While veterinarians were in the barn to administer medications, Pogo lied down and we weren’t able to get her up or revive her,” the zoo wrote in their announcement on Facebook. “The necropsy (animal autopsy) results showed abnormal intestines but it’s not clear why it all happened so fast.”

“This is a perfect example of how difficult it is to care for exotic animals as they hide symptoms until it’s often too late,” the post added.

The zoo plans to do further testing on samples taken from Pogo in hopes of finding some answers, but the results could take weeks.

Unfortunately, the zoo was unable to save the male calf Pogo was pregnant with.

“We are absolutely heartbroken,” the zoo shared.